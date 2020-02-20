FENTON, Mo. — A High Ridge man was charged with assault after a road rage incident Wednesday.

Bradley Jorden, 37, was driving a Jeep on Highway 30 near Northwest Boulevard, according to a probable cause statement. A woman driving a minivan told police he was cutting people off, "almost causing accidents."

"She hit her horn on her vehicle and ... the defendant flipped her off, so she flipped him off," the statement said.

Jorden was stopped in front of the woman at a light. He then backed his Jeep into the woman's minivan and drove off.

The woman followed Jorden to a Steak 'n Shake parking lot and was in the process of calling police. That's when Jorden got out of his Jeep and starting walking toward the woman's minivan, the statement said.

He opened the passenger door and punched the woman's husband, who is 68-years-old, in the face "numerous times," the statement said. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jorden was charged with first-degree assault stemming from this incident.

Jorden told police the man tried to hit him in the face, but missed.

After he was arrested, Jorden spat in the face of a corrections officer at the Jefferson County Jail, for which he is charged with fourth-degree assault. The incident was captured on surveillance video at the jail, police said.

