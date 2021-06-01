Body found after officers killed man who shot at them was not missing person at center of investigation

Officers were carrying out a warrant in a missing person case when a man opened fire. SWAT team officers returned, killing the man.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a 36-year-old man, even after an investigation at a home Friday led to the deadly shooting of a man who shot at SWAT officers.

Jerry Crew of Cedar Hill was last seen on April 21 at a home on the 8500 block of Lake Drive. Police believed foul play was involved, but they could not get a search warrant for the home until Friday.

When SWAT officers carried out the search warrant, a SWAT officer was shot by Anthony Legens. Officers returned fire, killing Legens.

“The SWAT officers were actually on scene for a while before the suspect knew they were on scene," Sheriff Dave Marshak said. "So once the suspect knew they were on scene, officers were immediately met with gunfire.”

While searching the house, officers found a dead body. Officers now say they believe it is a woman's body, but she has not been identified yet. Officers said the person had been dead before the shootout.

The investigation at the home ended Monday, where investigators found drugs and multiple firearms.

Legens was wanted in at least one recent missing-persons case and has a long history of offenses.

Crew is still considered missing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.