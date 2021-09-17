Jefferson County man pleads guilty in Capitol riot

Reimler posted videos of himself inside the Capitol on Snapchat, according to charging documents.

ST. LOUIS — A Jefferson County man charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to one charge Friday.

Nicholas Burton Reimler pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. He could face up to six months in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 10.

Reimler is from Cedar Hill, Missouri.

Investigators said Reimler was in photos posted by the FBI where the bureau asked for tips. On Jan. 10, investigators were tipped off about Reimler's presence at the riot by someone who saw his Snapchat posts from inside the building.

Reimler posted videos of himself inside the Capitol on Snapchat using a "Top of the US Capitol Dome" filter with a caption that read "Lol what's going on," investigators said. The user name of the Snapchat account matched that of Reimler's Twitter account, according to charging documents.

Security images from the Capitol showed Reimler inside the building wearing a Trump flag as a cape. In the security images, Reimler was also wearing the same teal hat and coat seen in a photo on his Facebook page. A tipster made the connection to the coat and hat, according to charging documents.

"He posted many times on social media pictures of himself inside the Capitol on Jan. 6th and posted several times about going to D.C. In the pictures attached you can see him in the exact same outfit (found on his Facebook),” the tip said, according to charging documents.

Reimler is one of 550 people who have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds. Fifty people have pleaded guilty to charges related to the riot.