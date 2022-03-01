Jefferson County man sentenced to 50 years for having sex with minor in Illinois

A jury found Rice guilty in October of 2021. He was sentenced Friday.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Jefferson County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor in 2018.

Earl Rice Jr., 63, was sentenced Friday to 600 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of arranging to have sex with a minor, traveling to pick her up in Belleville, Illinois, and taking sexually explicit photos of her.

According to court documents, Rice first made contact with a teenage girl through a dating app. Soon after, he arranged to travel to Belleville to meet her and have sex.

On Feb. 18, 2018, he drove to Belleville with alcohol, condoms and a candle, picked her up and took her to a motel. Police said he had sex with the girl and took sexually explicit photos of her.

He was arrested at the motel a day later, and police found the photos on his phone.

“Serious crimes deserve serious punishment, and we are very satisfied with the 50-year sentence imposed on Earl Rice. Nothing could be more important than keeping children safe from sex offenders,” said United States Attorney Steven Weinhoeft said in a press release. “This case is another reminder for parents to be vigilant about their kids’ online activity and to monitor the apps on their phones.”

