Jefferson County man sentenced after beating woman with sawed-off shotgun

Joshua Braman pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm

ST. LOUIS — A Jefferson County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison in what started as a domestic violence case. It ended with him pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. In this case, investigators said 37-year-old Joshua Braman, of Chrystal City, used a sawed-off shotgun to beat his victim.

“Felon in possession offenses are often viewed as victimless crimes, but this is not always the case," said Sarah Pingsterhaus, a victim’s advocate for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. "Oftentimes, these cases come to fruition as a result of law enforcement responding to a domestic violence call and discovering the abuser is a previously convicted felon who is in possession of a firearm.”

According to court documents, on Sept. 17, 2019, Braman beat a woman with a sawed-off shotgun and punched her dozens of times, causing her to bleed from her mouth and nose and black out. She ultimately needed medical treatment. During the assault, investigators said Braman bit his victim and kept her in a stolen Mercury Grand Marquis as he continued his assault. Braman also threatened to shoot the woman, dump her body in a river and kill himself.

On Oct. 23, 2019, Braman was arrested at a home in Campbell, Missouri. Police said he had the stolen Grand Marquis parked out front and the sawed-off shotgun used in the assault was inside the vehicle.

“I appreciate the manner in which the United States Attorney’s Office handled this case, and as always, I am extremely proud of the dedication of the officers of the St. Louis County Police Department,” said St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton.

Domestic violence resources: