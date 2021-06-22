Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County

No officers were injured in the shooting

DE SOTO, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a suspect died after a shootout with police Tuesday morning.

De Soto police officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Clarke Street for a domestic situation. A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said at some point, gunfire started.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect has died and no officers were injured in the incident.

No other information about the shooting has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.