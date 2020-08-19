All suspects in custody after stolen vehicle pursuit in Jefferson County

Sheriff Marshak said shots were fired and a stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit. He said all suspects were taken into custody. It’s unclear who fired the shots.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired during a police pursuit in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, there was a large police presence on Highway 141 in Fenton and Arnold around 7:30 a.m.

Marshak said there were shots fired and a stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit. He said all suspects were taken into custody.

It’s unclear who fired the shots.

No other information has been made available.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information Wednesday afternoon. This story will be updated.