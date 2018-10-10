Do you use a surveillance system at home or at work? If so, you could help be a crime fighter.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is making a list of people with cameras.

It’s no secret a surveillance system can do a lot of good for your home or business. The footage can help catch criminals after a crime and the presence of cameras can be enough to keep bad guys away.

But police say the systems can help the entire community.

Ian McFarland’s been selling guns at Modern Weapon Systems for years.

“We’re just a family owned business trying to serve our customers locally and offer the best prices and the best products,” he said.

With tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise, he knows all too well the value of a good security system.

“The only way to deter criminals is to let them know they’re being watched.”

Last November, thieves broke into his shop in High Ridge.

“The guys threw a ridiculously large stone through the front door. Unfortunately, we lost a few small rifles.”

But crystal clear images from his surveillance cameras helped police find and arrest the criminals.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“Our system is really good. You can see what kind of shoes they’re wearing, where they put their hands,” he said, point to a monitor playing footage of the crime.

Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants to know if you have a surveillance system. They’re building a voluntary list and are asking you to sign up.

“This will help investigators more efficiently locate security cameras and may possibly help us find witnesses of suspects,” said Detective Robert Clark.

But what about privacy? Will investigators be able to check your cameras whenever they want?

“No, we cannot,” said Clark. “To get access to the cameras investigators will still need to contact the individual people and set up a time to meet them. And this is not a public database. It’ll only be visible by the detective bureau of the sheriff’s office”

Since the burglary, McFarland’s added extra security.

“We put bars on all the windows and doors,” he said.

And this week he signed up for the surveillance camera list. He says it’s an idea more people should consider.

“If something happened, your kid was taken or your car was carjacked, they’re going to be able to find that person and find your kid quicker.”

More than 30 people have signed up since the list went live on Sunday. Click here if you’re interested in adding your system to the database.

© 2018 KSDK