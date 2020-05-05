Person shot multiple times in possible road rage incident on parking lot of Jefferson County Walgreens

In a tweet, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said the shooting might have been road rage, and the shooter was taken into custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible road rage shooting in the parking lot of a Walgreens Tuesday.

Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said the shooting happened at around 4:15 in the parking lot of the Walgreens near New Sugar Creek Road and Missouri Highway 30.

The shooter stayed on the scene, and the victim was shot multiple times, Bissell said.

In a tweet, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said the shooter was taken into custody, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Marshak said the shooting might have been road rage.

The investigation is ongoing.