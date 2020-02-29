ST. LOUIS — A man was stabbed in Jefferson County Friday night, and deputies are still searching for the person who is responsible.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Highway V and Roberts Drive, which is just outside Valles Mines and several miles south of De Soto.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s department confirmed with 5 On Your Side the victim is a 44-year-old man. His condition is unknown at this time.

The person responsible for the stabbing got away before deputies arrived. However, the sheriff’s department released this statement about the incident:

“This appears to be an isolated incident and we don’t believe there’s any danger to the public at this time.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. No further information has been released.

