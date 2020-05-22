Man charged with breaking into storage units in Jefferson County

Police said Castillo pried open the door of a storage unit and then smashed through interior walls to get into other units

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in custody in the Jefferson County jail after being charged with burglarizing a storage facility in Barnhart two different times.

Danny Castillo, 31, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary (Class D felony), two counts of first-degree property damage (Class E felony), one count of stealing $750 or more (Class D felony) and one count stealing $150 or less (misdemeanor).

Police said Castillo burglarized VLR Storage in the 7000 block of Old Highway 21 in Barnhart on two different occasions.

On May 3, police said Castillo pried open a door of a storage unit and then smashed through interior walls to get into other units. Jewelry and electronics were reported missing.

On May 5, police said Castillo returned to VLR Storage and again forced his way into units, as well as the business office. Tools, a cellphone and copies of storage unit keys were reported missing.

Castillo is being held on a $300,000 cash or surety bond in the Jefferson County jail.