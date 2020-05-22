x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

Man charged with breaking into storage units in Jefferson County

Police said Castillo pried open the door of a storage unit and then smashed through interior walls to get into other units
Credit: Jefferson County Sherrif's Department

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in custody in the Jefferson County jail after being charged with burglarizing a storage facility in Barnhart two different times.

Danny Castillo, 31, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary (Class D felony), two counts of first-degree property damage (Class E felony), one count of stealing $750 or more (Class D felony) and one count stealing $150 or less (misdemeanor).

Police said Castillo burglarized VLR Storage in the 7000 block of Old Highway 21 in Barnhart on two different occasions.

On May 3, police said Castillo pried open a door of a storage unit and then smashed through interior walls to get into other units. Jewelry and electronics were reported missing.

On May 5, police said Castillo returned to VLR Storage and again forced his way into units, as well as the business office. Tools, a cellphone and copies of storage unit keys were reported missing.

Castillo is being held on a $300,000 cash or surety bond in the Jefferson County jail.

If you have a unit at VLR Storage and believe you may have been burglarized, you are encouraged to report missing items to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau. You can call 636-797-5515.

RELATED: Byers' Beat: St. Louis police officer who beat COVID-19 shines light on his tribe's struggle with virus

RELATED: Man and woman found shot to death in St. Louis Thursday evening

RELATED: Woman shot in St. Louis liquor store parking lot

RELATED: Man found dead in St. Louis Taco Bell parking lot

RELATED: Lincoln County man suspected of 'extreme strangulation' of woman held without bond

RELATED: 'It will become a horror story alright' | Pam Hupp case coming to TV again

RELATED: Man charged for shooting, killing man after finding him in woman's bed