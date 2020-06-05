Man charged with assault in road rage shooting on Walgreens parking lot

Police said they believe the shooting came after a road rage incident on Highway 30 Tuesday afternoon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A House Springs man was charged Wednesday in connection with a suspected road-rage shooting on the parking lot of a Jefferson County Walgreens.

David Zufall, 35, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said the shooting happened at around 4:15 in the parking lot of the Walgreens near New Sugar Creek Road and Missouri Highway 30.

Deputies said Zufall stayed on the scene after shooting the victim multiple times.

They believe the shooting came after a road rage incident on Highway 30.

Zufall is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

The sheriff's office did not release an update on the victim.