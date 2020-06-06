WANTED: Ferguson police looking for man accused of damaging police department building

Jeffrey Mogg is wanted in connection with the damage of the Ferguson Police Department building

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 19-year-old man who is accused of vandalizing the police department during a riot earlier this week.

“Let's find him and get him off the streets. Anyone assisting in harboring this fugitive will be subject to penalty under the law,” Ferguson Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information should call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

A peaceful protest that lasted for several hours in Ferguson on May 30 into the early hours of May 31, shifted when agitators began throwing rocks and fireworks at police.

Seven police officers were hurt during the riot, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. Three were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and four were treated at the scene.