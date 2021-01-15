Man charged after family member identifies him as Jennings business vandal

David Jackson was charged with property damage in connection with the vandalism of more than a dozen buildings in the Jennings area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after a family member identified him as a vandal suspected of breaking windows at a church and multiple businesses in Jennings.

David Jackson, a 40-year-old man who lives on the 7100 block of Lamont Drive in St. Louis County, was charged with one count of first-degree property damage. He has not been taken into custody.

Police said the mug shot provided was from a previous arrest.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Police said they received a tip about the property damage after releasing security images that showed someone breaking the windows at Noah's Arc Church.

Police said a family member identified Jackson from the clothes he was wearing in the security images.

Jennings police believe Jackson is responsible for the damage at 12 buildings in Jennings and other incidents in neighboring jurisdictions.

The incidents in Jennings were:

1/11/2021 - 6805 West Florissant Avenue - D’s Place

1/11/2021 - 6809 West Florissant Avenue - Masjid

1/11/2021 - 6815 West Florissant Avenue – Diamond and Gold Jewelers

1/11/2021 - 6817 West Florissant Avenue – Shady Bootz Boutique

12/10/2020 - 6716 Emma Avenue – Noah’s Ark Church

12/19/2020 - 5733 Hodiamont Street – Calvary West Missionary Baptist Church

12/22/2020 - 6814 West Florissant Avenue – This That and the Other

12/22/2020 - 6616 West Florissant Avenue – Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church

12/22/2020 - 6614 West Florissant Avenue – North County Community Development

12/22/2020 - 6604 West Florissant Avenue – Cardinal Business Supply

12/22/2020 - 6818 West Florissant Avenue

12/22/2020 – 6824 West Florissant Avenue – Beauty Connection