Man charged after 4-year-old fatally shot himself with father's gun in St. Louis County

JENNINGS, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy who died in Jennings Wednesday got ahold of a gun that was illegally in his home, St. Louis County police confirmed Thursday.

The department released the update, while announcing charges against a suspect.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Devonte Carter, 25, with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers from the Jennings Precinct responded to Carter’s home in the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue Wednesday morning after someone called for help. Police arrived to find 4-year-old Devonte Carter Jr. had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Carter Sr. left a loaded 40 caliber handgun in a dresser. They believe Devonte Jr. got ahold of the gun and shot himself.

Carter Sr. is a convicted felon, meaning he should not have been in possession of a gun, police said. He was previously convicted on a felony count of possessing a controlled substance in November 2019.

Carter Sr. is being held on a $250,000 cash-only, no 10% bond.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons are leading the ongoing investigation.