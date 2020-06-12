2 charged in Jennings officer-involved shooting

The two men were involved in a robbery at an auto parts store prior to the shooting, police said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men have been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Jennings on Saturday.

Collis Lee, 25, of St. Louis, has been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of assault, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest.

Diven Steed, 25, of St. Louis, has been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of resisting arrest.

Both suspects are being held on $300,000 cash-only bonds.

At around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, St. Louis County police responded to O'Reilly Auto Parts on Jennings Station Road for a report of a robbery.

According to the probable cause statement, Lee and Steed were armed with guns when they entered the business and demanded money from two employees.

Lee struck an employee in the head and face with his gun twice during the robbery. The two men took money and fled the area in a Nissan Altima.

While being pursued by police, they crossed a concrete median and hit a car in a funeral procession.

After the crash, Lee attempted to run away but was taken into custody without incident. He was in possession of two handguns. Lee has prior felony convictions, according to the probable cause statement.

Steed also attempted to run away after the crash and was taken into custody after being shot by police.

Steed was taken to the hospital for treatment. Sunday afternoon, police said he was still in the hospital and his vitals were stable.

Police said the Nissan Altima was reported stolen at the end of October.