4 people shot near high school in Jennings

Police said none of the victims are students at the school.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning.

At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School.

Police said the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials also said none of the victims are students at the school.

No other information on the shooting has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.