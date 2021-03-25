Man charged with murder after deadly Jennings shooting, pointing gun at officer

Police said 20-year-old Dairius Kinnie shot and killed a woman in Jennings and fled from police in St. Louis County Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The man a police officer shot at after a chase related to a deadly shooting in Jennings Wednesday was charged with murder Thursday.

Dairius Kinnie, 20, was charged with murder, two counts of first-degree assault and multiple other crimes in connection with the Wednesday night incidents.

The incidents began when Kinnie went to a home on Akins Drive at around 5:20 p.m. Charging documents said he went into the home and shot one of the victims, Tiana Baker, several times. He also shot another woman twice.

One of the women — who was in her late teens or early 20s — was pronounced dead and the other was taken to the hospital. The second woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect get away from the scene in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and provided police with a partial license plate number. When an officer with the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department spotted the truck hours later, he attempted to pull the driver over. Kinnie fled from the officer but eventually crashed into a tree near Chambers Road and Grosvenor Drive.

Police said Kinnie got out of the truck, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired shots at Kinnie, but neither the officer nor Kinnie were injured in the incident.

Kinnie was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.