Shooting victim seeks help at police station in St. Louis County

The man told police in Jennings he was riding in a car when it was involved in a crash. He said someone in the other car shot him

JENNINGS, Mo. — A man is expected to survive after a shooting in north St. Louis County Tuesday.

County police received a call for help at 10:51 a.m. at the Jennings Precinct Station, which is along Jennings Station Road. A man showed up there saying he had been shot at another location about 1.5 miles away.

The man told police he was riding in a car in the area of Sunbury Avenue and Kinamore Drive when his car and another car were involved in a crash. He told police someone in the other car fired the shots.

Police did not say if the shooting happened before or after the crash. No other information about the circumstances around the wreck or shooting were released.

Emergency crews took the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. St. Louis County police did not have an update on his condition but described his injury as non-life-threatening.

An investigation is underway. No other information about the shooting has been released.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html