Police identify man shot and killed in Jennings on Saturday

Guy Gibson, 28, was found shot inside a parked car

JENNINGS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has identified a Jennings man who was found shot and killed on Saturday.

At 7:35 a.m., St. Louis County officers from the Jennings Precinct responded to a call for a shooting on the 5300 block of Hodiamont Avenue. When they arrived, they found Guy Gibson, 28, inside a parked vehicle. He had at least one gunshot wound.

Gibson was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release information on any possible suspects.