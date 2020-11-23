Police identify man shot and killed in Jennings on Saturday

JENNINGS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has identified a Jennings man who was found shot and killed on Saturday.
At 7:35 a.m., St. Louis County officers from the Jennings Precinct responded to a call for a shooting on the 5300 block of Hodiamont Avenue. When they arrived, they found Guy Gibson, 28, inside a parked vehicle. He had at least one gunshot wound.
Gibson was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not release information on any possible suspects.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).