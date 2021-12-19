Jerseyville hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting, ISP says

The hostage was able to escape and call police before a man fired shots at deputies on Saturday

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police is investigating a hostage situation that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Jerseyville on Saturday.

At around 3:30 p.m., a man entered a home in the 18000 block of US Route 67 through an unlocked door with a shotgun. The stranger held a person inside the residence hostage for several hours, according to ISP.

The man who rents the house was able to escape and call police for help.

“The guy went out to maybe get a car started or something like that, and that’s when Brett my son’s roommate made a break," said homeowner Chris Sackmann. "He headed this direction and called from a cell phone, and the police got involved."

The Jersey County Sherriff’s Department responded, and when deputies arrived on scene, they said someone fired shots at them from inside the home. The deputies returned fire.

“They had I don’t know how many police cars out here but there were several," said Sackmann. "We came up here to talk to them and they said get out of here you may catch a stray bullet.”

Shortly after officers entered the home, they found the suspect dead.

On Monday, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old James Izard of Alton. Officials said it is unclear if Izard was struck by gunfire from officers.

"This is Jerseyville, and Jersey County, this doesn't happen in Jersey County," said Sackmann. "I guess things have changed."

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

