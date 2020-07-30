Body found during attempt to serve search warrant in Joplin

Sheriff Chris Jennings said the body, which hasn't been identified, had not been buried and was found in a state of decomposition

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have found a body while attempting to serve a search warrant on a kidnapping suspect.

The discovery was made Tuesday on a property southwest of Joplin after 47-year-old Freddie Tilton surrendered following a standoff. Newton County deputies and Joplin police had gone to the property intending to conduct a search after receiving a tip that there was a body in some woods on the property, The Joplin Globe reports.

Sheriff Chris Jennings said the body, which hasn't been identified, had not been buried and was found in a state of decomposition that would indicate that the death had taken place “more than a couple of days” ago. Investigators believe the victim was slain. No charges have been filed in connection to the body.