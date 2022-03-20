Joplin Police shoot a man who allegedly assaulted a Joplin Police officer

The shooting occurred late Saturday after officers attempted to check on three people walking in an alley, police Capt. Trevor Duncan said.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin police officer shot and wounded a man who allegedly was assaulting another officer, the police department said.

The shooting occurred late Saturday after officers attempted to check on three people walking in an alley, police Capt. Trevor Duncan said.

One of the people ran and an officer chased him on foot. Duncan said that person assaulted one of the officers, prompting another officer to shoot the suspect, KOLR-TV reported.

The suspect was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound. His condition was not available.

The officer who police said was assaulted was treated at the scene.