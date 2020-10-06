Human remains found at Chad Daybell's Idaho home confirmed to be Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan

Authorities found two sets of human remains on Chad Daybell's Idaho property on Tuesday. They have been identified as Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The two sets of human remains that were found at Chad Daybell's home in Idaho on Tuesday were confirmed to be the bodies of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, according to a family statement.

Authorities were on scene searching after they served a search warrant early that morning.

The search warrant was sealed to the public, but Rexburg police did confirm on Wednesday that they found two sets of human remains on the property. The remains were confirmed to be Joshua and Tylee after an autopsy report was conducted.

The 8-year-old boy was the son of Lori Vallow and has been missing since last September. Vallow's daughter, Tylee Ryan, is also missing.

Vallow was booked on charges including deserting her children.

Daybell was arrested on Tuesday after authorities found the remains on his property in Idaho.

The search warrant was sealed to the public, but Rexburg police did confirm on Wednesday that they found two sets of human remains on the property.

The development marked a grim turning point in a case that has gripped the nation since late 2019.

Daybell was booked into the Fremont County Jail on Tuesday night.

Daybell was booked on two counts of destruction or concealment of evidence, according to court documents.

Each count carries up to five years in prison or a $10,000 fine.

Daybell appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning for his initial appearance. He was represented by Attorney John Prior.

Judge Faren Eddins set Daybell's bail at $1 million.

Daybell is expected to appear in court next on July 1.

Vallow, Daybell's wife and the mother of both children, had previously been charged on multiple counts, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She pleaded not guilty.

She is being held at a jail in Rexburg, Idaho, on a $1 million bond. Vallow was initially arrested in Hawaii but has been held in Idaho since March.

It was not immediately known whether Vallow and Daybell would face more charges once the remains were identified.

Tylee was last seen Sept. 8 at Yellowstone National Park. Joshua was last seen at his Idaho school on Sept. 23.

Investigators said Vallow refused to say where her children were or what might have happened to them.

This case started to unfold in Arizona in July 2019.

Chandler Police said Vallow's estranged husband Charles Vallow was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox.

Originally Cox told police it was self defense, but police are still investigating the case and in April confirmed that Vallow was considered an "investigative lead."

In early September, Vallow moved the children from Arizona to Rexburg, Idaho.

Tylee was last seen on a family trip to nearby Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8 and Joshua was last seen at his new school in Rexburg on Sept. 23.

In November, Vallow married Daybell, a Rexburg doomsday religious author.

Daybell's wife Tammy died just weeks earlier. Idaho investigators are still looking into her cause of death.

In April, documents obtained by East Idaho News show the Idaho Attorney General is investigating both Daybell and Vallow for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in Tammy's death.

"Why the sudden marriage to Chad?" Keith Morrison asked Melani Pawlowski, Lori's niece, on "Dateline NBC."

"I can't answer why they got married quick," Pawlowski said. "I don't know if - both being able to share that common ground of being a recent widow...I can't speculate."

Investigation documents show Pawlowski moved to Rexburg near her aunt in November after the kids disappeared.

"Did you ever see Tylee and JJ?" Morrison asked her.

"When I moved up there, I did not see them," Pawlowski replied.

Morrison pressed to see if she asked where they were.

"I'd ask Lori," Pawlowski said. "You know, I wasn't close with Tylee during her teenage years. She was very independent. So if Lori, you know, said she was with friends, I just believed her."

Back in Arizona, Pawlowski is currently in a custody battle with her ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux.

Court documents from that case detail how Pawlowski was at one point worried about the children and that Vallow said they were "zombies" that might need to die.

