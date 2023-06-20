Affton man takes joyride on forklift, pins foot underneath

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — A man was taken to a local hospital after taking a ride on a forklift and pinning his foot underneath it in Shrewsbury.

Police said an 18-year-old Affton man found a forklift, with the keys inside, in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, located at 7521 Watson Road. The equipment was being used for renovations at the business.

The forks were extended all the way up and he began to operate the forklift in a "careless manner," Shrewsbury police said. It eventually tipped over, pinning the man's foot underneath.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not released his identity.

Shrewsbury police said they have sent the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office to consider charges against the man for theft, tampering and damage done to the forklift.