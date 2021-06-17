Judge orders jury back to deliberate after it says it cannot reach unanimous decision against former St. Louis officers accused of assault

The judge gave the jury "hammer instructions" to reach a verdict. This is the second trial in the 2017 assault.

ST. LOUIS — A judge gave a federal jury last-effort instructions Thursday afternoon to reach a verdict in the trial of two former St. Louis police officers who were accused of participating in the assault of a fellow officer.

Senior United States District Judge E. Richard Webber delivered the Allen law, or hammer instruction as it's more commonly known, to the jury at about 1 p.m. The law pleads with jurors to try again to reach a verdict, reminding them that a trial is costly and no one is more informed about the facts of the case than they are at this point.

Webber, who was appointed as a federal judge by former President Bill Clinton, said he has never had to deliver a hammer instruction during his career.

It reads, in part: "In a large proportion of cases absolute certainty could not be expected" but the verdict must be the verdict of each individual juror.

Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum wanted the jury to be asked if additional deliberations would be helpful and objected to the reading of the instruction.

This is the second trial for former Officers Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers.

In March, a jury acquitted Myers of depriving Detective Luther Hall of his civil rights, but couldn't reach a decision on whether he destroyed Hall's cellphone to hide the video it caught of the assault because he knew it could be used in an investigation against him.

The same jury hung on whether Boone aided and abetted the deprivation of Hall's civil rights.

Boone is facing 10 years in prison.

Myers could get up to 20 years in prison.

Hall was working undercover as a protester in 2017.

The jury began its deliberations at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Hall is Black. Myers and Boone are white. Federal prosecutors balked when the all-white jury was first seated, saying this case has racial undertones to it.

But defense attorneys successfully argued they had race-neutral reasons to dismiss the only Black man who made it to the final jury pool.

This is the second time these officers went on trial for this assault and the second time an all-white jury was seated to decide their fate.

Following a two-week first trial, a jury acquitted Myers of the deprivation of civil rights charge in March, but hung on whether he destroyed the phone to impede an investigation.

The jury hung on whether Boone deprived Hall of his civil rights.

This time, the trial lasted seven days.

Federal prosecutors argued Hall’s cellphone video captured Myers striking the phone with an asp — which is a type of police baton — and text messages Boone sent to family and friends showed he is a racist, who admitted to assaulting other people he had arrested and talked about his desire to assault protesters.