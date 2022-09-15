St. Louis County jury convicts man on 16 counts of felony sex crimes

Dominic Yocco, 22, was convicted Thursday on sex crimes committed between 2016 and 2018.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury convicted 22-year-old Dominic Yocco on 16 counts of felony sex crimes Thursday, Sept. 15.

For crimes committed between 2016 and 2018, Yocco was convicted on first- and second-degree rape as well as sodomy and second-degree attempted sodomy. The jury also found him to be a predatory sex offender.

The testimony from the victims was the main evidence for each count. The defense team was unsuccessful in its arguments that the victims were "resentful ex-girlfriends."

According to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, several of the victims had only seen Yocco the night he assaulted them.

"Only a jury could stop this predator, and our team thanks this jury for ensuring that he is removed from our community and can no longer prey on more vulnerable women," Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.

The court revoked Yocco's bond and set no bond after he was taken into custody. His sentencing hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1.