Jury convicts St. Louis County man in 2018 double murder

Lonnell Lewis-Jones was convicted by a jury Friday for the murders of William Dortch and Frank Langston.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A jury in St. Louis County convicted a man of two counts of second-degree murder for his role in the shooting deaths of two men in 2018.

The jury sided with the prosecution, which argued that Lewis-Jones and another man shot into a moving vehicle more than 30 times. The gunfire struck Dortch, who was inside the car, and Langston, who was working as a contract utility worker when he was struck by a stray bullet.

The prosecution said Lewis-Jones was called to the area to help settle an argument about a parking spot between his ex-girlfriend and another woman. When he arrived, he started arguing with the woman, Dortch and a third person.

All three got into a car and tried to flee the scene when Lewis-Jones and another man opened fire.

One of the women in the car testified at the trial, walking the jury through the events, a press release from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

"It has been a long five years for the families affected by these senseless murders, all over a parking spot dispute," Bell said in a press release. "I pray the jury's verdict finally help bring some peace to these families and our community."

Lewis-Jones will be back in court for sentencing on Aug. 11.