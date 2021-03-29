Jury deliberations resume in Luther Hall trial Monday

Two former officers, Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers, along with current officer Steven Korte, are on trial for their alleged roles in the attack

ST. LOUIS — After six hours of deliberation Friday, jurors will return to the task Monday morning in the case of three St. Louis police officers accused of assaulting a coworker, Luther Hall, while Hall was working undercover at the Jason Stockley protests in 2017.

Two former officers, Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers, along with current officer Steven Korte, are on trial for their alleged roles in the attack. They've been charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law based on their alleged attack on Officer Luther Hall.

Jurors would need to make a unanimous decision to convict.

Jurors repeatedly saw photos of Luther Hall's injuries following the Sept. 17, 2017, altercation. Prosecutors argued the men didn't realize Hall was a colleague, arguing the crimes were a racially-motivated crime when they unsuccessfully tried to seat a more racially-diverse jury.

The case was initially being heard by an all-white jury, but one of the alternates subbed in last week, meaning there will be one Black juror in deliberations Monday.

Jury candidate Robert Fischer — who is not serving on the trial jury — told 5 On Your Side last week he was concerned about the jury's racial makeup.

"It is great to see there is going to be some diversity, however, it is still a very unfair representation," Fischer said.

Though the defendants did not take the stand, jurors did see some of their text messages Wednesday. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin submitted a text from Boone in which he wrote "We really need these [expletive] to start acting up so we can have some fun."

Another text shows Myers talking about other officers' injuries adding "I think the bosses are being more lenient with the use of force by us."

Constantin submitted to the jury another text Myers sent to a friend, which read: "I have been wanting to apologize to him because I feel bad. We obviously didn't know he was a cop."

Defense attorneys argued the texts were taken out of context and their clients are not on trial for sending messages.

Defense attorneys have repeatedly pushed witnesses — including Hall — about the consistency of their statements. They've also argued that officers' commands to "let me see your hands," recorded on Hall's cellphone video indicate that he didn't show his hands during the attempted arrest.

If convicted, defendants face ten years in prison and $250,000 fines.