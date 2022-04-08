Disturbance at St. Louis detention center leaves staffer injured, $10,000 in damages

Police used pepper spray to subdue one of the teens.

ST. LOUIS — Eight teens were involved in a disturbance at the Juvenile Detention Center along Hogan Street Thursday, which included injuries to at least one of the youth leaders there and about $10,000 in property damage. Police also said officers used pepper spray to subdue one of the teens.

Police were called to the center at about 9:45 p.m. for a report of a disturbance or possible riot.

Once there, police officers used pepper spray to get a 15-year-old under control, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

One of the employees suffered injuries to their hand, according to the sources.

A 19- and 20-year-old were taken to the City Justice Center following the incident. The 19-year-old is awaiting trial on a first-degree voluntary manslaughter charge and evidence tampering. The 20-year-old is being held on robbery and armed criminal action charges.

Five teens were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center along Enright Avenue in the city, which has also been the sight of repeated escapes and assaults on staff members there.

Those teens included a 15-year-old being held on first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and gun theft charges, and two 16-year-olds, one facing rape, evidence tampering and assault charges and the other facing assault charges.

Two 17-year-olds also were taken to the facility on Enright Avenue. One of the teens is facing armed criminal action, assault and gun theft charges. The other is facing first-degree robbery and armed criminal action charges.

Police sources said the teens were trying to escape from the facility — which has also had its share of escapes and assaults in recent months.

This is the latest in a string of incidents at the city’s juvenile detention centers.