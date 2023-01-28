Juvenile driver flees traffic stop, strikes MSHP trooper with stolen Kia

Three juveniles are in custody, and two suspects remain at large, an MSHP spokesperson said.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Driving a stolen Kia, a juvenile struck a MSHP trooper in St. Peters Saturday evening, a MSHP spokesperson confirmed.

As the trooper spoke to the driver during a traffic stop in the east bound lanes of I-70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, the driver took off, striking the trooper.

The trooper got into his cruiser and pursued the vehicle.

The stolen car stopped again on Mid Rivers Mall Drive near the mall. That's when the driver and four occupants ran from the Kia, but the trooper detained the driver.

Less than an hour later, two of the four occupants who fled were also detained, the spokesperson said. The two occupants detained were also juveniles.

None of the suspects detained were identified as of Saturday evening.

The injured trooper was treated by emergency medical services as a precaution, but should be okay, the spokesperson said.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 1.866.371.8477 (TIPS), or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).

Anonymous tips to unsolved crimes could earn tipsters a cash reward of up to $2,000.