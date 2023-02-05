Juvenile victim fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say

Police have not named the victim and have only identified the victim as a male juvenile.

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.

Police have not named the victim and have only identified the victim as a male juvenile. They did not say how old he was.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This is a breaking news story that will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html