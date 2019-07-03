HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — A man on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department's most wanted list was taken into custody Tuesday with the help of a police K-9 named Tank.

"They are like family to us not only to the handlers but the entire sheriff’s department," said Corporal Jason Clardy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

Tank is one of five K-9 officers for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

"A gentleman who we been looking for the sheriff’s department for quite a while was in a trailer park," said Clardy.

That suspect, Sidney Jolliff, was on the Sheriff's most wanted list. A lot of man hours were put into looking for this suspect. It is suspected he is responsible for numerous car thefts.

When they closed in on that trailer park Joliff fled.

Six minutes later, Tank and his handler were on the scene. At that point they started tracking the subject for roughly a mile to a mile and a half.

The suspect fled through a creek and up a hillside right behind an elementary school, which was placed on lockdown.

If it wasn’t for Tank, the suspect may have eluded the sheriff’s department again.