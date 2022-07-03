K-Life nonprofit working to cut crime in north St. Louis

“The only thing that keeps us from impacting hundreds more of young people in North City is just being limited on the staff members we have,” said Julian.

ST. LOUIS — Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley is set to request $10 million in federal funding to reduce crime in north St. Louis, but a local nonprofit believes it already has the solution.

When shots rang out at the Diamond Squared Bar early Saturday morning, many in the community had the same thought.

“I mean, here we go again,” said Jason Julian. “It was just a couple of weeks ago that there was a huge incident in the intersection out front.”

“You hear it,” Keith Clay. “It’s pretty common actually.”

“It’s tragic that we have to have those types of things going on in our community,” said James Treadway.

The shooting Diamond Square Bar is the 5th in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in 2022 alone, and it has led some city leaders to call for additional resources in the community. But Jason Julian says they can already find them at K-Life.

“We’ve taken a 30,000 sq. ft. nursing home and turned it into a place that has sports fields outside, athletic fields, and a weight room,” said Julian. “We’ve got a commercial kitchen, and we’re looking at starting some life skills programs.”

The K-Life building sits just a block away from Saturday night’s crime scene at Diamond Squared Bar.

“There’s tragedy all around us,” Treadway said. “There’s darkness all around us.”

They’re working to build relationships in the community by giving kids an outlet other than crime.

“The only thing that keeps us from impacting hundreds more of young people in North City is just being limited on the staff members we have,” Julian said.

Twenty of the 25 volunteers are former K-Life students.

“That’s community transformation when you get people to buy into their something in their own neighborhood that they already love,” Julian said.

“We’re not just looking to build the community,” Treadway said. “We’re looking to build people because people are the community.”

The staff at K-Life believes they have the blueprint in place to make a change.

“Violence is never the answer,” said Treadway.

However, they still need have to have teens across St. Louis to open their hearts and minds.

“There’s hope that they will not be a statistic,” Julian said.

“Though you’re going through a lot of hurt and a lot of things in your life, there’s freedom from that,” Clay said.