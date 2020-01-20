KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting outside a bar.

Police say the shooting took place just before midnight, when someone opened fire on a line of people waiting outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge. The bar's Facebook page showed they were hosting a 'Sold Out Celebratory Party' after the Chiefs won the AFC championship Sunday.

"We don't know what precipitated all of that. We don't know if there was any specific person targeted, or a disturbance yet; we're still investigating what let up to this," said Officer Tim Hernandez with the Kansas City Police Department.

A man and a woman were found dead at the scene. Police believe the man was the shooter, who was shot by an armed bar security guard. At least 15 people arrived at local hospitals with injuries and three are in critical condition.

The bar appeared to be celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' advancement to the Super Bowl.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

