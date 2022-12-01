Kansas City man charged with shooting woman, stealing purse in Belleville

In a Facebook post, the Belleville Police Department said they worked with state, local and federal agencies in Missouri and Illinois to locate and arrest the man.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged with multiple felonies in connection with a West Belleville armed robbery and shooting that left a woman shot in the head earlier this month.

Ki’Juan Calhoun, 24, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle in connection with the Jan. 12 incident.

In a Facebook post, the Belleville Police Department said they worked with state, local and federal agencies in Missouri and Illinois to locate and arrest Calhoun. The post said the car used in the Jan. 12 robbery was reported stolen out of the Kansas City area, and they were able to track Calhoun down in the same area on Jan. 22.

He was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle in St. Clair County on Jan. 22, and extradited to Illinois to be held on that charge. After executing multiple search warrants, Calhoun was charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm on Monday. All three charges are felonies.

Police said the robbery happened at around 8 a.m. on Jan. 12 in front of a business on the 9200 block of West Main Street. Police said the woman was walking toward the store when an armed man walked up to her and demanded her purse.

The woman told police she struggled with the man before he was able to pull her purse away from her. She said the man then fired a shot. The woman was shot in the head, but police said her injury is not life-threatening. She was treated at a St. Louis hospital and released.