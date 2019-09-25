GLADSTONE, Mo. — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself at a Kansas City area apartment.

Gladstone police said the boy was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers responded Tuesday night. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

KSHB-TV reports police spokesman Capt. Rob Hays said Wednesday the child found an unsecured gun somewhere in the house and accidentally shot himself.

Several other people were in the apartment at the time.

Hays said an investigation will determine if any charges will be filed in the boy's death.

