KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert was activated for a 15-year-old girl abducted from a Kansas City home by a man police consider armed and dangerous.

Brajaean Sledge — who is also known as Bre-shawn, Brayshawn, Brajean & Rayshawn — was at a home on the 2700 block of Elmwood when a man barged into the home. Police said he shot Sledge's grandfather, forced Sledge into the grandfather's white, 2017 Kia Forte and drove off.

Sledge was described as 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds, black hair currently styled with blonde extensions and brown eyes. Sledge was last seen wearing a white v-neck t-shirt and dark colored pants.

The Kia Forte has Missouri plates MB5-G5B.

Police said Friday the Kia Forte was found.

Police said the man she may be traveling with is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, Kansas City police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

UPDATE

As of Saturday June 23, Kansas City law enforcement say that cannot confirm that Sledge was abducted.

They believe she is with an 18-year-old black male named Anthony King, who is a person of interest in several crimes relevant to this incident.

Police are still concerned for Sledge's safety and are actively looking for her.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is still encouraged to call 911, Kansas City police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

