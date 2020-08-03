ST. LOUIS — Two robbers are on the run after stealing from a fast food restaurant along the edge of St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday at the KFC located at 5020 Delmar Blvd.

According to the police report, two men wearing blue surgical masks and latex gloves went into KFC with guns and demanded the employees to open the cash registers and safes.

The employees opened the safe and two registers. The two men then took the money and ran north across Delmar.

Police said no one was injured.

