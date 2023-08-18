4-month-old boy found safe after brief kidnapping, car theft in St. Louis City

The mother told police she saw a black Sedan parked near her car at the gas pump. Then, the black Sedan and her car, with her baby still inside, both drove off.

ST. LOUIS — A mother and her 4-month-old boy were reunited after what police describe as a kidnapping and car theft early Friday morning in St. Louis City.

St. Louis police said they received a call at about 6:30 a.m. Friday regarding a car theft that happened at a Mobil gas station in the 4600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near the Lewis Place area.

The mother told police that when she was walking out of the gas station, she saw a black Sedan parked near her car at the gas pump. Then, the black Sedan and her car, with her 4-month-old son still inside, both drove away from the gas station.

Officers with St. Louis police canvased the area and found the baby alone in the mother's car. The car and the baby were abandoned at North Taylor and Aldine Avenues, less than half a mile away from the gas station.

The child was left unharmed, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.