BUNKER HILL, Ill. — A 1-year-old was found in Bunker Hill after receiving information from authorities in California.

The Kern County California District Attorney's Office alerted Macoupin County Sheriff's Deputies about a kidnapping/child abduction case. The district attorney issued a no bail Ramey Warrant for Dallas Copeland, 27.

Deputies went to a home on the 3500 block of Edwardsville Street where they found Copeland with the child.

Copeland was arrested and is being held at Macoupin County Jail.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services took the child into custody. It is not clear what the relationship is between Copeland and the child.

Kern County encompasses parts of central California, including Bakersfield.

More local stories

RELATED: Cahokia police searching for missing man

RELATED: Precautionary boil order lifted in St. Charles

RELATED: MLS Stadium bills to be introduced to board of aldermen Friday