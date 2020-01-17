Months after an I-Team report about a grandmother seeking justice for her murdered granddaughter, the St Louis circuit attorney's office has finally issued charges against a suspect.

Devonna Riggins was just 15 when she was killed.

In September 2018 she was on her way home when her car was hit by another vehicle. She was thrown out of the car through the window and killed instantly.

Ruby Hendrix, her grandmother, told the I-Team police had a suspect. But for months, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office refused to issue charges because one of the officers involved in the investigation was on her exclusion list and thought to be unreliable based on that officer's past behavior.

The I-Team confirmed the officer who investigated this case and asked for charges against the suspects was one of 59 officers on Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's 'exclusion list.'



After our initial report in September, Gardners office took a second look at the suspect.

Now, months later, they're charging Kendrick Moore, 26, with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Charging documents said he was in a stolen car when he hit Riggins and that he left his DNA on an airbag at the scene of the crash.

Riggins' grandmother said she's relieved to finally get some answers.

Gardner's office has not responded to a request for comment on the charges.

