KINLOCH, Mo. — A missing lawn mower and leaf blower led to the fatal shooting of a man in north St. Louis County, according to investigators and prosecutors.

Antonio Taylor was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Gary Flemings.

Flemings worked for Taylor doing lawn care, according to the probable cause statement in the investigation. Last fall, a lawn mower and leaf blower belonging to Taylor disappeared. That made Taylor angry, which he took out on Flemings, police said.

Several days after the items went missing, police said Taylor drove Flemings to an abandoned building in the 8100 block of Lurch Avenue in Kinloch and shot him multiple times. Flemings’ body was found on Sept. 28.

Taylor, 36, is being held without bond.

