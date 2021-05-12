Kinloch mayor seeks safety changes after deadly double-shooting at park

"I just want to do everything I can to keep it safe for all residents," said Kinloch Mayor Evelyn Carter

KINLOCH, Mo. — "I like living out here. I also think it's a nice park," said Deanna Monroe.

Monroe has lived across the street from Kinloch Park for six years.

Currently, about 200 people live in in the north St. Louis County Community including lots of students from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

"A lot of people run up and down the street by the park. A lot of people have dogs or pets here and they also walk out here all the time. I like it here because it's quiet," said Deanna Monroe.

However, around 6:30 last Friday night witnesses told police multiple gunshots rang out at Kinloch Park in the 5500 block of Mable Avenue during what police called a "block party."

Investigators say an 18-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were both shot and killed.

Three other men were wounded and police said more than 100 people ran for their lives.

"It was crazy," Monroe said. "You could see people fleeing and everything. There was a guy in the street who was definitely injured. I definitely feel sorry for the victims and their families."

Signs posted at Kinloch Park state it currently closes 30 minutes after sunset and no alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Kinloch Mayor Evelyn Carter lives down the street from the park which she said is usually peaceful.

Still, Mayor Carter now wants an ordinance passed that could close the park as early as 5:30 p.m.

"I don't know if closing it earlier would really make a difference," said one resident.

In addition to reducing the park's hours, Mayor Carter would also like to see more St. Louis County park rangers patrolling Kinloch Park on a regular basis.

"I definitely do think park rangers would help. You know patrolling over there to kind of keep the riff-raff away," Monroe said.

"I think having more eyes out here, park rangers, maybe can deter some people from doing things we don't want out here," said another resident.

Kinloch's mayor sure hopes so.

She hopes to meet with city and St. Louis County leaders soon.

Police also say when the gunfire went off last week, a bullet also ripped through a woman's nearby home.

Fortunately, the homeowner wasn't home at the time.