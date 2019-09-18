KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A woman is facing trespassing and drug charges after a Kirkwood man said he found her sleeping in his bed last week.

Kirkwood police said they were called to the home on South Ballas at around 7:35 for the strange trespassing call. When they arrived, the man who lived in the home said he got back from spending the night at a friend's house to find a woman he did not know sleeping in his bed.

When police spoke with the woman, she said she was walking home to De Soto along US 61 when she made a wrong turn. She said the front door of the home was unlocked and so she walked right in.

She told police she took a shower before getting some rest in the master bedroom.

Police said she was arrested and for trespassing and possession of suspected amphetamine.

