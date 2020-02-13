ST. LOUIS — A Kirkwood man will spend the next four years in federal prison following his conviction on wire fraud charges.

during that time – which totaled about $3.8 million.

Vonderahe used the stolen and embezzled funds for his own personal use, unrelated to the legitimate business of the company, including to pay for a lavish lifestyle; to pay for travel for himself and his family to locations such as Florida, Colorado, and Nevada; to make payments on his personal residential mortgage, and to pay for gambling and related activities.

Vonderahe was also ordered to pay $3.8 million in restitution to his former employer following his conviction for wire fraud.

Kirkwood man indicted for embezzling $3.8 million from company to pay for 'lavish lifestyle' ST. LOUIS - A 45-year-old man was charged earlier this month in a federal indictment for three counts of wire fraud. Bryan Vonderahe appeared in court Monday morning. According to the indictment, during January 2012 through January of this year, he schemed to defraud a local company where he was employed as chief financial officer and controlled.

More stories people are reading