ST. LOUIS — A Kirkwood man will spend the next four years in federal prison following his conviction on wire fraud charges.
during that time – which totaled about $3.8 million.
Vonderahe used the stolen and embezzled funds for his own personal use, unrelated to the legitimate business of the company, including to pay for a lavish lifestyle; to pay for travel for himself and his family to locations such as Florida, Colorado, and Nevada; to make payments on his personal residential mortgage, and to pay for gambling and related activities.
Vonderahe was also ordered to pay $3.8 million in restitution to his former employer following his conviction for wire fraud.