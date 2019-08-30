ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Kirkwood man will spend the next 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Christopher Helm, 30, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after police found more than 9,000 images of child pornography while investigating another crime.

Police arrested Helm for statutory rape in St. Clair. While investigating, police said they found more than 9,000 images of child pornography on his computer.

He pleaded guilty to child pornography in May of 2019. He also pleaded guilty to statutory rape in March of 2018.

He was given an eight-year sentence for statutory rape, which will run concurrently with the 12-year sentence he was given for possession of child pornography.

