Kirkwood police warn of scammers posing as officers

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Scammers posing as Kirkwood police are targeting residents and businesses in the area.

The callers are telling victims that they have a “failure to appear” and “contempt of court” warrants and that they need to make a payment to avoid arrest, according to a press release from the department. The scammers are even using names of current Kirkwood police officers and have cloned the department’s non-emergency number, which is displayed on caller ID.

The scammer instructs the victims to obtain Green Dot money cards for various amounts and supplies the unique redemption pin number to rectify the warrant issued, the release said. A Green Dot card is a card pre-loaded with money.

“The scammers are very persistent, use the sense of urgency and continue to demand additional payment until the victim(s) stop sending money and realize they have been scammed,” the release said.

The Kirkwood Police Department offered the following safety tips:

The City of Kirkwood, utility companies, and other government agencies will never call and request payment by green dot cards or any other type of money card.

Do not rely on the phone caller ID that the call is coming from a legitimate government agency or business.

Stop the conversation and hang up. Most scammers will make every attempt not to have you terminate the call.

If you feel you have fallen victim of an online or phone scam, contact police and report the incident immediately.

