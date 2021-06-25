Kirkwood shooting leaves teenager injured

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the neighborhood behind the Kirkwood Commons shopping center

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Kirkwood Thursday night.

At about 11:18 p.m., Kirkwood police officers responded to the 300 block of Meacham Street, which is in a neighborhood directly behind the Kirkwood Commons shopping plaza.

Officers arrived to find the teenager suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Police immediately started doing what they could at the scene to stop the bleeding. Fire department crews then took the teen to a nearby hospital. Police did not have an update on his condition but said his vital signs were listed as stable.

Kirkwood police detectives are investigating the shooting.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made and no other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html