'She was my baby': Mourners hold balloon release, prayer vigil for teen killed in St. Louis

"She dreamed of becoming a veterinarian and we loved her. This senseless violence must stop," said Kyierah Jeffries' mother.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — "She was my baby. She was my loving fighter, always the light of the party and we loved her," said Cheryl Ford, with tears streaming down her face.

On Memorial Day weekend, Ford's 16-year-old daughter, Kyierah Jeffries, should be enjoying the holiday with her proud mom and her family. But she's not.

"It still hurts. I'm just in shock, but I'm trying," Ford said.

Family members are instead mourning and missing Kyierah. The Eureka High School sophomore was shot and killed in south St. Louis two weeks ago.

Kyierah was one of Cheryl Ford's six kids.

"She was outgoing. She was the light of the party and had such a presence. Kyierah loved animals and dreamed of one day becoming a veterinarian. She was well loved," Ford said.

According to a probable cause statement, Graylon Lindsey, 22, admitted to detectives that on May 5, he first shot 25-year-old Arriell Dixon on the city's north side. Before she died of her injuries, Dixon called 911 and described her shooter's car to a dispatcher.

Court documents further reveal Lindsey also confessed to fatally shooting Kyierah Jeffries nine days later in the 59-hundred block of Minnesota. She died at an area hospital.

The motives for both shootings still aren't known.

5 On Your Side continues to track a disturbing trend.

So far this year, 57 children have been shot in the city of St. Louis. Six of the young victims died.

"Lord, we just ask that we are able to find you peace and hope," said Pastor Nick Savage during a prayer vigil on Saturday afternoon.

Pastor Savage, family members and friends of Kyierah Jeffries returned to the corner where she was shot to honor their loved one.

They wore T-shirts bearing her picture and a huge picture of Kyierah was placed on an easel as more than a dozen children, teens and adults wept.

"Today we are pleading to the community. We believe the violence in St. Louis must stop," Savage said.

"They are killing women, children and hurting families. Just stop because you all who are doing this are taking families out and there's no coming back," said Cheryl Ford.

Lindsey is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with Arriell Dixon's death.

Prosecutors issued additional counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Lindsey for Kyierah Jeffries' death.